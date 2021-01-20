Pool and Spa Depot, one of the biggest pool and spa retailers in the Southeast, is locating a distribution and manufacturing plant in Franklin.
Nashville-based Pool and Spa Depot purchased a 151,000-square-foot industrial building in Franklin that was owned by Harman International, which closed its Franklin plant in 2019. The building will become a distribution and manufacturing facility that will employ about 40 people initially and build that to more than 100 people.
Pool and Spa Depot has already started the warehousing and distribution of products at the facility. The company will begin manufacturing luxury hot tubs during the second quarter of 2021 and will be hiring 80 to 100 more employees to work in manufacturing.
“We fell in love with this industrial building as soon as we set foot in it,” Peter von Hoffgarten, the company’s president, said in a news release. “We also love the Franklin location.”
“As our market area grows, Franklin will be central to many of our customers,” said Greg Carrell, co-owner of Pool and Spa Depot.
Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon and Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes said the announcement comes at a good time.
“Many people who have been displaced from their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be wanting to apply for the new jobs,” Dixon said.
“This is wonderful news for Franklin and Simpson County,” Barnes said. “The company is investing some $10 million in our county.”
Pool and Spa Depot now has Tennessee retail stores in Nashville, Brentwood, LaVergne, Clarksville and Cookeville, as well as a Bowling Green location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.