Lindsay Tate Porter joined Bowling Green’s English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm as an associate attorney. She practices in the areas of education and school law, employment law and family law.
Porter, a Frankfort native, graduated magna cum laude from Western Kentucky University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness. She was named outstanding agribusiness student of the year in 2016.
Porter graduated from the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville in May.
During her time in law school, Porter participated in the intrastate mock trial competition against students from the University of Kentucky and Northern Kentucky University, winning best advocate of the competition in 2018 and 2019.
