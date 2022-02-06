As we closed out the first month of 2022, themes like adapting to remote work, an emphasis on employee well-being and the Great Resignation (or Great Reshuffle, however you decide to brand it) continued.
I predict that 2022 will not be the peak of a massive workplace shift. It’s merely the beginning.
Here are trends I think will last:
1. Greater investments in learning.
Who had hybrid meetings, supply-chain crises or the Metaverse on their 2019 bingo card? The past few years of rapid change and new challenges have heightened the need for an always-be-learning mentality.
Historically, “learning” was somewhat relegated to a few key events: college, onboarding and once-a-year professional development seminars. Now, continuous change and record-level career shifts have upped the urgency for continued intellectual growth. Learning is no longer an event; it is an ongoing organizational practice that is increasingly necessary for bringing in and retaining top talent.
2. No more stilettos ... thank heavens.
For many of us, working from home gave a welcomed reprieve from uncomfortable suits and stilettos. Personally, I think if I were to don a pair of 4-inch heels these days, I’d stumble through the airport like a baby giraffe. Yet, for many, it’s not just a mass move toward sweatpants. Last month, The New York Times published an article that mentioned, for some, the pandemic has given a new level of fashion freedom. Even Minnie Mouse is getting a new look.
The rules of what constitutes “professional” attire are shifting for the better. Most organizations are recognizing that it’s not about what you’re wearing; it’s more what you’re saying, doing and thinking about while you’re wearing it.
3. Salary transparency.
Perhaps you’ve seen the viral tweet: A recruiter who budgeted $130,000 for a role offered a candidate $85,000 because “that’s what she asked for” and the recruiter “doesn’t have the bandwidth to give lessons on salary negotiation.”
I find this maddening. The onslaught of negative reactions to the tweet is emblematic of a larger shift taking place. The market is moving toward greater transparency because people are coming to understand that the absence of transparency enables inequity.
Just one in four workers said their employer is transparent about salaries, according to a report from Salary.com. And that’s about to change. For example, employers in New York City will soon be required to list the minimum and maximum wages for any role they advertise. Business Insider is also launching a new series, “Salary Journeys,” aimed to demystify pay and compensation. The workforce is recognizing the traditional smoke and mirrors of salary ranges are very rarely working in their favor.
There is no putting the toothpaste back in the tube, people. After years of challenge, change and immense self-reflection, there will not be a “back to normal” in the workplace. And honestly, there shouldn’t be.
My hope is that 2022 is a year of continued progress, championing growth, diversity and equity. Because let’s be honest, the “normal” we once knew was far from perfect.
– Lisa Earle McLeod is a leadership consultant and the author of several books. For more information on her company, visit McLeodandMore.com.