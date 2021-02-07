The day had started with so much hope. Spring was just around the corner as the yellow school bus picked up its last student and was headed to Prestonsburg Elementary and High School three miles away. It was 8:10 a.m., and U.S. 23 had its usual amount of traffic.
It was typical for Kentucky’s mountain towns to have to deal with heavy winter rain and melting snow in late February. It was nothing unusual for the Big Sandy that flowed alongside the road to be well above flood stage. On Feb. 28, 1958, the Big Sandy was 20 feet above its normal depth of 10 feet. Thirteen months earlier, the entire downtown had flooded, closing much of it for several weeks.
As the school bus with its 48 children on board rounded a slight bend in the road, a 1953 Ford wrecker traveling in the same direction signaled that it was preparing to stop to assist a car sitting in a ditch off the side of the road.
By now, the bus was clipping along at 40 mph and driver John DeRossett was chatting with one of the boys sitting behind him while two of the older students were standing near him, one in the stairwell near the door.
In a matter of seconds, the world would change for many families in Floyd County. Now – 63 years later – Prestonsburg has still not forgotten that cold winter day.
Even though Donald Horn’s wrecker had done everything possible to let the school bus know he was stopping, the bus – without braking – slammed into the left real fender, knocking it more than 60 feet forward. The bus then veered across U.S. 23, hitting a parked car near a mobile home and pump house. With no brake lights seen by a handful of eyewitnesses up to this point, the bus seemed to have another opportunity to stop.
Teetering for a few seconds at the edge of the road and riverbank, the crowded school bus began to slowly roll forward. Picking up speed, the bus reached a flattened-out spot at the edge of the river. Witnesses watching it all offered later that here was another chance for the bus to stop. Again, the brake lights were never seen.
School bus No. 27 had traveled 83 feel down the riverbank and into the icy Big Sandy River, where a savage current quickly sucked the bus – with its kids and 27-year-old driver – completely into its 30-foot depth.
It took one minute for the bus to travel across the road, strike another vehicle and roll 83 feet downhill into the water.
Eyewitnesses were seemingly paralyzed.
Bennie Blackburn lived in the trailer narrowly missed by the bus and was the first to leap into the river’s edge. It was reported he saved several lives, and his wife brought them into their trailer for warmth and dry clothes. Others did all they could to help, but the swift current was too much and the bus disappeared.
In less than 20 minutes, Prestonsburg building contractor Harry Rainer was at the river’s bank. He brought five bulldozers, two lowboys, three oversized trucks, several two-way radios and 45 men. The 41-year-old Rainer owned a pipeline contracting business and automobile dealership. With several hundred men in his employment, he was there to do what he could. He quickly cleared a roadway down to the river’s edge, and some 53 hours later he pulled the bus out.
The horror of schoolchildren of all ages clinging to tree branches before being swept away by the swift current was enough to paralyze the few standing on the road. Some said they would never forget the little hands reaching through the bus’ partially open windows for help that wasn’t there.
Bad news, for some reason, seems to travel faster than good news, and 3,000 people soon lined the Big Sandy riverbank. Everybody, it seemed, in Floyd County knew everybody. Many were there to support and help in any way they could. Others were there to see if their children were all right.
Draglines and nets were quickly tossed into the river downstream in an attempt to snag the bus and any of the children who had escaped.
Several families were wiped out. “All we have is gone,” one mother said. “They certainly were little jewels to us,” said Mrs. James Goble, a teacher in the nearby settlement of Cow Creek.
The next day, then-Gov. Happy Chandler arrived as did officials from throughout Kentucky.
The accident stirred the nation. Every newspaper covered the tragedy as did major magazines. For days, newspapers gave a continuous update of the recovery effort. Donations rolled in from throughout the United States and several other countries.
Suddenly, every family in Kentucky who had kids riding school buses were taking notice of their safety.
In 1958, I had never heard of Prestonsburg. My world was where I lived ... in Elizabethtown. But that was about to change. Everyone suddenly became aware of the tragedy in the mountains. Although I didn’t ride a school bus daily, I did ride one with our high school basketball team to away games.
Many parents, including mine, questioned the safety of these trips. Some even followed the bus in their cars. I was allowed to go by bus, and as a freshman and B-team player, I sat in the rear, thankful I was near the emergency door. For several days, all we talked about on those long rides to another town was what happened in Prestonsburg.
It wasn’t until May 10, 69 days after the school bus drove into the Big Sandy River, that the last of the 27 bodies were found three miles downstream.
It had become the worst school bus accident in the country. On May 4, 1988, the Carrollton church bus wreck took the lives of 24 kids and three adults.
Monuments and signage make sure those who died are not forgotten. Prestonsburg was never the same.
Donald Horn, whose wrecker was slammed into on that February day in 1958 never forgot.
“Every time I close my eyes I can see the faces of those little children wedged into the emergency door of the bus and hear them screaming for help,” he told a reporter.
– Gary P. West’s column runs monthly in the Daily News. He can be reached at westgarypdeb@gmail.com.
