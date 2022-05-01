Our mental and emotional health has been impacted dramatically for more than two years because of COVID-19 and the many challenges and unknown factors we’ve had to face. Here in Kentucky, we were in the process of healing and adapting to new norms and carefully finding our way through it all when the deadly tornadoes hit in December, leaving catastrophic damage and numerous fatalities behind.
Melanie Watts, LifeSkills’ director of community engagement, said she and some LifeSkills therapists witnessed a unique response in the aftermath.
“We were sharing our observations just the other day about how, in spite of the shock and sorrow, there was some positivity that emerged, as this tragedy served to truly unify our community,” Watts said. “So many of those who did not experience the tornadoes directly came out to help in any way they could. They brought chain saws. They worked for days to clean up debris. They brought food and water. They even brought their young children to help out and pitch in, often carrying small twigs and little branches to the curbside, because every little bit helped. They wanted to do anything they could to offer some form of comfort to those who were suffering.”
Watts believes the act of helping those in need was their way of processing the trauma. They found their own comfort in being there and offering whatever was needed.
“We also had lots of people who volunteered to work the phones at the police department call center,” Watts said. “People were pouring in and asking what they could do to help. It was truly heartwarming.”
For those who were directly impacted, Watts strongly encourages you to find ways to process the trauma or it could cause problems like anxiety, irritability, depression or trouble sleeping.
“You need to deal with it. Discuss it. Work through it,” Watts said. “Consider speaking to a mental health therapist. Whatever you feel comfortable with. It’s different for different people, but you have to take care of yourself or you won’t be good for anyone, including yourself.”
Amber Hackney, who is a clinical social worker and certified prevention specialist for Pennyroyal Center in western Kentucky, said the impact of trauma is real and reminds us to be extra sensitive to kids.
“Teachers, parents and caregivers need to be aware that kids who were impacted by the tornadoes directly or indirectly might act differently if severe weather is predicted,” Hackney said. “We might think kids are acting out when they are really just extra anxious due to an approaching storm system and not sure how to express their feelings.”
Hackney suggests the following coping skills, grounding techniques and storm preparedness ideas:
For children:
- Crayons and coloring books (might be good for adults, too).
- Favorite toys.
- Breathing techniques: Breathe in five seconds/out five seconds.
- Play the name game: 5 things you can see; 4 things you can touch; 3 things you can hear; 2 things you can smell; and 1 thing you can taste.
- A weighted blanket (good for pets, too).
For adults:
- Have a safety plan and a fully charged phone.
- Bring your important document bag/box with you to your safe space.
- Meditation and/or prayer.
- Journaling – write it on paper and let it go.
- Breathing techniques.
An excellent resource that lists everything you could possibly need is Ready.gov.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.