Dawn Belek, manager of LifeSkills Participant Directed Services, describes her program as “giving people service flexibility as well as freedom of choice. A process that allows them to hire their own employees to provide non-medical, non-academic, non-residential waiver services such as respite services, community living support services and/or attendant care.”
Members who are receiving or who become eligible to receive waiver services through Kentucky’s Medicaid program are eligible to participate in PDS and have authorized services provided by employees of their choosing.
“This can be a family member, friend, neighbor or church member,” Belek said. “Parents often tell me what a huge relief it is and how reassuring it is to be able to hire grandparents, aunts or uncles or best friends – people they already know and trust – to provide the ongoing support services necessary for their child to reach their fullest potential.”
This service delivery option is available to those who receive services through one or more of the following:
- Home and Community Based Waiver – Designed to target assistance with those who have aging and/or physical disabilities.
- Supports for Community Living Waiver – Designed to target assistance for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
- Acquired Brain Injury Acute Waiver and Long-Term Care Brain Injury Waiver – Designed to target assistance for individuals with an acquired brain injury.
- Michelle P Waiver – Designed to target assistance for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
“The process begins with an assessment to determine whether an individual qualifies,” Belek said. “Someone with a developmental or intellectual disability would contact LifeSkills and we’d give them a list of specific types of documentation they need to bring (such as proof of diagnosis) … then they’d schedule a day and time to come in for an assessment.”
Although there is currently a waiting list, they will receive assistance in being added to that list. The actual application can be completed with help from a LifeSkills professional in the office or at the person’s home.
Belek said some people choose a “blended option,” which consists of traditional services like speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, behavioral support, adult training or adult day health care center provided by licensed professionals; attendant care or community living supports provided by employees of their choice; and other goods and services. If the member is unable to perform the responsibilities of PDS, they may choose a representative to assist them.
Belek and her staff members assign support brokers to each case who meet with individuals in their home to describe what services are available, discuss potential employees, explain the employment process and answer questions. In addition to conducting program-required monthly home visits, these support brokers provide training to the member or representative who is responsible for hiring, training, supervising and disciplining the employees, assigning job duties and setting the work schedule and pay rate (which is at least minimum wage). Support brokers also assist with paperwork and discuss service limitations, as there is a cap.
“The PDS service delivery, which began about 10 years ago, currently has five supervisors of 21 support brokers serving 623 individuals in the 10-county BRADD region,” Belek said. “It has made a positive impact on so many lives. Right now there are 1,600 PDS employees earning wages for the services they provide.”
For more information or to be added to the waiting list, call Cameron Scharlow at 901-5000, ext. 1326.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.
