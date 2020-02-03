Current job title: Fourth grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Franklin.
Hometown: Versailles.
Family: Mom, Dad, one energetic dog named Jarvis and a bearded dragon named Loki.
One thing no one knows about me is ... my favorite color changes on a daily basis.
My dream job is ... being a skipper on the Jungle Cruise at Disney. Then I would get paid to be overly sarcastic and make puns all day instead of doing it for free like I do now.
My first job was ... summer camp counselor.
The best advice I ever got was ... “Take chances, make mistakes, get messy” – Ms. Frizzle from “The Magic School Bus.”
My hero and why is ... all of my pals on The Rockerz Dance Team, a group comprised of individuals with Down syndrome that I am lucky enough to coach. All of them have overcome incredible obstacles in their lives, yet they never let those challenges slow them down for a second. Watching them perform never fails to inspire me to live my life with the same courage, determination and occasional booty shaking that they do.
If I could it all over again I would ... not let my 12-year-old self ride The Zipper at the county fair eight times in a row.
The part of my job I could do without is ... all the lovely germs children tend to pass around.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my phone.
The best meal I have ever had ... just about any visit to Cracker Barrel.
At the top of my bucket list ... I’d like to travel to all of the Disney parks in the world.
