Current job title: President of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky.
Hometown: Evansville, Ind.
Family: My boyfriend, Evan Sayner; my parents, Scott and Susan Birge; and my sister Megan Birge.
The one thing no one knows about me is … I choose one word to focus on at the beginning of every year. Instead of creating a list of goals and resolutions for the new year, which we know are difficult to keep, I choose one word to focus on (i.e. consistency, perseverance, etc.). I’m still brainstorming what my word will be for 2020.
My dream job is ... any role that I can use my unique skills to help people realize and reach their potential. I am fortunate to have been selected to lead an organization that closely aligns with my personal mission and values. Although, when I was a child, I thought it would be cool to be the person tasked with organizing the entire Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
My first job was ... a part-time office assistant for a local State Farm Agent in Evansville, Ind.
The best advice I ever got was ... “What turns metal into steel? EXTREME HEAT!” I try to remember this advice every time I feel stressed or pressured to meet a deadline. It also works when I am trying to survive the last 5 minutes of my Orange Theory Fitness workout!
My hero(s) and why are ... the strong women in my life. I am fortunate to have been raised, mentored, supervised, befriended and empowered by some of the most incredible women. These women are my heroes because I would not be who I am today without their wisdom, support and friendship.
If I could do it all over again, I would ... have taken more foreign language classes in school. I would love to be fluent in another language!
Part of my job I could do without is ... when I find the office coffee pot empty. Coffee is an essential part of my day!
The one thing I always carry with me is ... a good book. I carry one in my bag every day. I alternate between fiction and nonfiction books. Right now, I’m reading “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate and “Dare to Lead” by Brené Brown.
The best meal I ever had was ... a big Irish breakfast in Dublin! Recently, I traveled to Ireland with my father and every morning we would indulge in a traditional Irish breakfast. I would recommend exploring Ireland for your next family trip!
At the top of my bucket list is ... to attend a Super Bowl game!
