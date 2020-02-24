Current job title: Professional in residence (full-time faculty) in advertising program, Department of Communication, Western Kentucky University.
Hometown: I was born in Tehran, Iran, and graduated from high school in Waterloo, Belgium, so the hardest question I’m asked is “Where are you from?” My three favorite places on earth are Luxembourg, Kitzbuhel, Austria, and my backyard in Bowling Green.
Family: A loving husband and sometimes-loving teenager.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I was trained as a classical pianist in the British Royal School of Music Program.
My dream job is ... I have it! There is no greater privilege than to be entrusted with the hopes and dreams of young people! Corny, but I mean it.
My first job was ... pasting up classified ads at the Dripping Springs Dispatch in Dripping Springs, Texas.
The best advice I ever got was ... Never go to bed angry.
My hero (and why) is ... my Dad. He speaks five languages: Arabic, Farsi, Ukrainian, Russian and English. He worked in the most challenging places in the world: Gobi Desert, Empty Quarter, the North Sea, Eastern and Western Siberia, Iran, South China Sea and more. He retired at age 80 and at age 83 is sending out resumes. He is a man of faith, generous to a fault and has never stopped learning. Dad was the fourth youngest of 20 children and left high school to work in the Canadian oil fields to support his family and widowed mother. He then went to Iran in the early 1960s to work in the newly discovered oil fields. He insisted the oil company hire local people, telling his managers he would learn the language and train them. He taught me to respect the people and cultures of every country we visited.
If I could do it all over again ... I would worry a lot less!
The part of my job I could do without is ... I love my job, but I do have these pet peeves: People who use the word “like” all the time, undisciplined pets and children, the farmhouse decorating trend and ellipses in advertising copy.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... the memory of my mother. She was grace personified. I’m not, but I’m working on it.
Best meal I ever had was ... grilled white fish, feta cheese, olives and white wine served on an island in the Adriatic Sea. Can’t remember the name of the small fishing community as Slivovitz was also involved.
At the top of my bucket list is ... I circumnavigated the globe four times before I turned 18. I completed multiple bucket lists before I knew I should have one. I guess it’s time to pay off the house.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.