Current job title: Communications coordinator, Western Kentucky University College of Education and Behavioral Sciences.
Hometown: Bowling Green.
Family: Teresa Weitlauf, mom and bestie; Jack Weitlauf, dad/Bear Grylls; Aaron Weitlauf, brother and the next Steven Spielberg/Jeff Bezos hybrid; Nellie, Pupperino extraordinaire; and Flea, curmudgeon cat.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... for reasons unbeknownst to me, I was once asked to sing “My Old Kentucky Home” in front of my entire elementary school during a morning assembly. Even at a young age I remember being terrified, but I did it (very poorly, I might add). Much later in life, I had “My Old Kentucky Home” tattooed on my foot in small script. Although I love being a Kentucky gal, the tattoo serves as a personal reminder to keep doing things that scare me … even if there are moments of discomfort. Everyone knows I have the tattoo, but no one knows the real underlying reason.
My dream job is ... I love the PR world and have met some truly remarkable people … but I think I would thrive as an interior designer.
My first job was ... do you mean before my decision-making skills were fully developed? Sales associate at Abercrombie and Fitch. Even with the employee discount I still couldn’t afford the clothes. … I had negative funds that summer.
The best advice I ever got was ... “Listen to your mother, she’s always right” – which is still very true to this day! Whether she spoke into existence or glimpsed it in a crystal ball, it was always creepy when her premonitions would become reality.
My hero (and why) is ... my parents, easily. What a thankless job it likely was to raise the Weitlauf siblings. They didn’t shield us from life’s hard lessons, but they never let us experience them alone. That, and they’ve put up with each other for 30-plus years. I’m extremely thankful.
If I could do it all over again, I would ... stereotypical, but I wouldn’t change a thing. At this moment I’m exactly where I want to be. That being said, instilling that sort of confidence earlier in my life wouldn’t have been the worst thing to ever happen.
The part of my job I could do without is ... filling out timesheets. You think you’re intelligent until you’re introduced to a whole new administrative layout and protocol. It’s humbling.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my glasses. I have astigmatism that makes it brutal to be in front of a computer screen for long periods of time. The glasses have helped, but I feel like Velma from Scooby Doo if I accidentally leave them at home.
The best meal I ever had was ... this is difficult. I quickly developed an extremely healthy relationship with food during my time in Louisville since it’s such a foodie town. … I could never pick just one. Does best drink count? If so, I once had a glass of Veuve Clicquot, which cost more than my rent. It was like drinking butter – which sounds disgusting, but there is truly no other way to describe it. Absolutely incredible.
At the top of my bucket list is ... I can proudly report that I recently crossed off a top bucket list item. I loved my time in a big city, but I’d always wanted to return home, I just wasn’t sure when I’d have the opportunity. I accomplished this toward the end of 2019 after I secured a job with WKU. I’m extremely happy to note that spending time with family and friends while also working for an internationally recognized institution is faring quite well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.