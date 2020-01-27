Current job title: Minister of music, worship and congregational care at State Street United Methodist Church.
Hometown: I grew up in Factoryville, Pa., until my sophomore year in high school and then moved to Nashville. I now live in Bowling Green.
Family: I have a loving husband, Trent, who is very supportive of my ministry; a daughter, Allie, who is a senior at Western Kentucky University and student teaching at Bowling Green Junior High School this semester; and two cats, Gabe and Slider.
One thing no one knows about me is ... that as much as I love to be busy, socialize and be with people, I desperately need time to myself to recharge. Other than that, I am pretty much an open book.
My dream job is ... any job where I can combine my love of music with my love of people and Jesus. I love my job at SSUMC, but I also loved teaching at St. Joseph School for 15 years. There is nothing better than leading people to Christ through song.
My first job was ... counselor at Oak Hill Day Camp in Nashville every summer once I turned 15 until I graduated from WKU.
The best advice I ever got was ... my parents were amazing and gave me many tidbits of wisdom, but one that sticks out is when my mom told me not to do anything in the first weeks/months of marriage that I didn’t want to do for the rest of my life.
My hero (and why) is ... my mother. She had such a strong faith. When she was with someone – whether it was her students, friends, family or just the cashier at Kroger – she was fully with them and listened intently. She lost two husbands in a relatively short period of time and continued to love and serve others – even becoming a missionary in Chile for two years before she passed away. Anything good in me is due to her and my dad.
If I could do it all over again ... I would change nothing. Everything in my life has made me who I am today. There were bad times, sad times, disappointments and losses, but I love my life now and can’t imagine it being any different.
The part of my job I could do without ... is seeing members of our congregation suffering and grieving. I spend half of my job visiting our homebound/sick members and I get very close to them in the process. It is a part of my ministry that I love, but when these members pass away, a little bit of me goes with them. I am blessed to be a part of their lives and walk their family through the grieving process, but it can take its toll sometimes.
The one thing I always carry with me ... is my sense of humor. I tend to find the humor in any situation – which gets me in trouble from time to time. Life is too short to take yourself too seriously and not laugh at yourself from time to time.
The best meal I have ever had ... I am not really a “foodie,” so I would have to say any meal where I was with family and friends laughing, sharing stories and loving our time together. To me, food is just the way to get people together. The real fun is in the fellowship.
At the top of my bucket list ... is attending a Penn State White Out football game at Beaver Stadium. My dad went to Penn State so I have always been a big fan. WKU is always No. 1, but Penn State is a pretty close second.
