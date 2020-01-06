Current job title: Vice president and chief of external affairs at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
Hometown: Morgantown.
Family: Not yet, but I do try to be No. 1 uncle to my nephews (Ace and Grant Davis) and niece (Landry Faith).
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I once passed the Dalai Lama twice in one day. The first time I thought, “That can’t be him.” After seeing the same person leaving a restaurant later that afternoon, I was convinced it had to be someone else until I met up with some work colleagues who had run into him walking down the street ahead of me and had been able to take a picture with him.
My dream job is ... a position where I can interact with people and be involved with the community. From my radio and TV days, my time working on Capitol Hill, my role at the Warren County Public Library and now at SKyPAC, I have been blessed with jobs and colleagues I enjoyed and can say I look forward to going to work each day. Every position has been a dream job, and I am thankful for the opportunities and experiences each role has provided.
My first job was ... working at WLBQ, the local AM radio station in my hometown. I served as on-air talent and also reported on local community events. The job definitely influenced my interest in people and politics, which continues today.
The best advice I ever got was ... Robert Frost’s poem “The Road Not Taken” has long served as an inspiration to me. I have always sought to take “the road less traveled by” and concur with the lesson gleaned from the classic verse: “and that has made all the difference.” Likewise, having had the opportunity to attend weekly Bible studies with the U.S. Senate chaplain, Rear Adm. Barry C. Black, he would often say, “When given the choice between two rights, always choose the hardest right.”
My hero (and why) is ... my grandparents. Though one of my grandfathers died before I was born, the three grandparents I was fortunate to grow up with inspired me and instilled in me the confidence to take on anything. Each were hard workers and sought to better themselves and their community. They were my mentors and biggest supporters and I am so thankful for the lasting impact all three had in shaping me into the person I am today.
If I could do it all over again, I would ... have tried harder in high school. I look back and see several opportunities I did not take advantage of or did not realize were available to me. I certainly did not work to my full potential. Yes, Mr. Gruber, you were right – I should have paid more attention in Spanish class.
The part of my job I could do without is ... early morning meetings.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my cellphone. I rely on it for everything from audiobook downloads to my calendar and contacts.
Best meal I ever had was ... while I can’t pick out one particular meal, I do love a good brunch. D.C. was well-known for its weekend brunches and I definitely enjoyed countless delicious meals that made for fun gatherings with work colleagues and friends. It has been one thing I have missed since moving back to Kentucky, but fortunately the brunch scene has made its way to Bowling Green now as well.
At the top of my bucket list is ... I’ve always wanted to do a riverboat cruise down the Mississippi to New Orleans, the problem is finding the time to do it. Hopefully 2020 will be the year.
