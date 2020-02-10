Current job title: Assistant director of college advancement at Western Kentucky University.
Hometown: Hopkinsville.
Family: Wife, Bonita; daughter, Echo; and dog, Betsy Jo.
One thing no one knows about me is ... I like to watch soap operas.
My dream job is ... it used to be to be a reporter on NBC or ESPN when I was a kid, but now it’s anything that fulfills my desire to help others and make a difference.
My first job was ... at Martin Five Movie Theater in Hopkinsville, and it’s still one of my favorite jobs I’ve ever had.
The best advice I ever got was ... I’ve gotten so much good advice from many people over the years, but I guess the best I’ve gotten is “treat others the way you want to be treated” and to “always bet on yourself.”
My hero and why is ... my mom. She was a strong woman who taught me so much and raised me to respect others, love God and love myself. She was truly my best friend and an example of how to live a good life.
If I could it all over again I would ... have taken up distance running when I was in my teens.
The part of my job I could do without is ... I like all the aspects of my job, so I really can’t answer that one.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... a ring that I bought my mom years ago that has her name engraved on it. She used to wear all of the time. Now I wear it on my pinky finger in memory of her.
The best meal I have ever had ... I can’t think of the best meal I ever had, but I’m a huge fan of Chinese food. So since that’s my favorite thing to eat, I’ll make it the best meal I’ve ever had.
At the top of my bucket list ... To attend my personal Big 5 of sporting events: the Olympics, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, World Series and WrestleMania.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.