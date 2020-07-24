It hasn’t been easy, wading into the depths of racial reckoning. The sights and sounds of racism have predominated around us, and the self-reflection has been difficult.
A young Black woman, Breonna Taylor, was killed during a botched search of her apartment in Louisville in February. A young Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, was killed lynching-style while jogging in Brunswick, Ga., in March. An arresting officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 49 seconds in Minneapolis in May.
Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe,” which reminded us of the 2014 death of Eric Garner in New York. Garner said, “I can’t breathe” too. And while Taylor lay dying on the floor of her apartment, we are told she exhibited something called agonal breathing, which is a series of choking, gasping, unproductive breaths taken by a person whose heart has stopped beating but who is reflexively clinging to life. The connection of the word agonal to the more familiar word, agony, is obvious.
The Daily News ran a full-page notice June 14 signed by 36 clergy from 24 area churches. Clergy are called by God and entrusted by their churches with speaking what they understand of God’s word. The notice in the paper from the clergy said, “Racism is a sin.” I was one of the clergy who signed the statement.
In the biblical book of I John, it says, “We love because (God) first loved us. If anyone says, ‘I love God,’ and hates his sister or brother, he is a liar …” (I John 4:18-21). These are strong words, but they do not surprise us. Believers do not much dispute that “God is love.” (I John 4:8). The tricky part is in knowing how to demonstrate love, how to be loving.
It seems especially true that people who have endured prejudice want to be heard. Racism undervalues people. Victims of racism want that to change. They want to be valued. We devalue people when we count them into some bleak statistic. We devalue them when we put on their backs (only) the labor we ourselves don’t want to do. We devalue people when we neglect the pressures they are under, the insults they endure or the heritage that weighs them down. We devalue sisters and brothers when we do not accept the anger they feel.
The term “predatory lending” has become popular to describe the way certain neighborhoods and certain people are separated out for unfavorable loans. But there are many predations that occur in the lives of the poor, the disabled, the under-educated and the racially profiled. Prejudicial judgment is a predation. So is harsh speech. So is the suspicious glance, the racially embarrassing joke, places made off limits, prices fixed too high and other exclusions.
Thinking biblically again, when Isaiah describes a righteous society, in what has come to be called The Peaceable Kingdom, it is the predators who accept protective roles toward their prey. “The wolf shall live with the lamb; the calf, and the lion, and the fatling together. … the cow and the bear will graze …” (Isaiah 11:6-9).
It has always impressed me that the dangerous beasts in Isaiah’s imagination become friendly, accepting and safe. It is the sharp-toothed ones who accept a diet of oats and hay. The predators do this in service to a system that is moving toward change in order to reflect the goodness of a “Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, and Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6).
My guess is that Isaiah didn’t really expect the lion to eat straw (Isaiah 11:7). He adopted this amazing language to suggest an amazing change. Isaiah has in mind nothing less than a resettling of his society’s structure. It would be amazing, if predators would settle themselves, even for a moment, among those they had formerly eaten up.
The racial reckoning we are facing is pointing us to the peaceable kingdom. It will not be enough for us to simply try to be nice to one another. In Isaiah’s vision, the ordinary structure of things has to change. We learn to listen to one another. We try compassion in place of judgment. We admit our selfish motives and begin to put all selfishness aside. We settle ourselves in, to listen and to share. We live together, and no one is excluded.
The point of racial reckoning is not to make everyone equal. Each of us is, after all, different. But we can learn to give everyone the same sense of security, safety and opportunity. It’s time to start.
– Matthew Covington is senior pastor of The Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green.
