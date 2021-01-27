Dr. Richard McGahan and Dr. Richie Seither have combined radiation oncology practices to create South Central Kentucky Regional Cancer Center, located at 1728 Rockingham Ave. adjacent to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.
SCKRCC provides state-of-the-art radiation therapy services, including stereotactic radiosurgery. McGahan and Seither are board-certified radiation oncologists who have served southcentral Kentucky cancer patients and their families for decades.
“We believe our combined effort will offer a knowledgeable cancer support system while utilizing the latest in radiation therapy technology,” McGahan said. “We look forward to promoting hope and a future to cancer patients in southcentral Kentucky.”
SCKRCC is open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.