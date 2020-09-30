Rafferty’s Restaurant at 1939 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green will be closed from 6 p.m. Oct. 4 through Oct. 9 due to an extensive kitchen remodel that will include new equipment.
Rafferty’s has been undergoing a total remodel over the past several months but has remained open through the refurbishing of the deck and dining room areas. In a news release, management said the business needs this break in service to complete the final phase, which is the kitchen area.
