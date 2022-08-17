Former Western Kentucky University President Gary Ransdell and former Bowling Green Mayor Johnny Webb have been selected as the newest inductees into the Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky Distinguished Business Hall of Fame.
They will be inducted in March.
The Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame was created in 1992 to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to Bowling Green. Inductees are selected for their entrepreneurial spirit, business achievements and positive economic impact on the region.
In addition to overseeing a period of growth at WKU during his 20-year tenure as president, Ransdell served in leadership roles for the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, the Inter-modal Transportation Authority and United Way.
Webb, who served as Bowling Green’s mayor from 1992 through 1995, started the Operation PRIDE beautification organization. He founded Southern School Supply Co. in 1977 and won the chamber’s Small Business Person of the Year Award and the Kentucky Small Business Person of the Year honor.
Ransdell and Webb join 34 previous inductees into the Business Hall of Fame. A portrait exhibit of inductees is housed at the Knicely Conference Center. A complete list of laureates can be found at the southcentralkentucky.ja.org website.
