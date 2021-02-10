Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT CENTRAL KENTUCKY... .Significant ice accumulations are expected across much of central Kentucky today and tonight, and then expanding into south central Kentucky tonight and Thursday. To the north of the Parkways, a mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected. There still remains a bit of uncertainty on the northward extent of the most significant icing. Changes to the current warning and advisory structure may be required in future forecast updates. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Widespread ice accumulations of a quarter to half inch, with localized amounts up to three quarters of an inch. Isolated higher amounts are possible. The heaviest ice accumulation is expected to occur south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways. * WHERE...South-central Kentucky. * WHEN...Late this evening through Thursday. * IMPACTS...Significant power outages and tree damage are expected due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. If you must use a generator for emergency power, make sure that you run the generator outside of your home...not inside your home. For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit https://goky.ky.gov &&