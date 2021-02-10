Greg Raymer, broker/owner of NextHome Realty Experts in Bowling Green, recently completed luxury home marketing training offered by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, the premier independent authority in training and designation for real estate agents working in the luxury residential market. Real estate professionals who complete this training build the knowledge, skills and expertise required to support the needs of affluent buyers and sellers of high-end properties.
Completion of this training also provides Raymer with membership into The Institute, which connects him to exclusive resources and benefits that he can use to successfully market luxury residential listings and find qualified buyers for high-end property in the Bowling Green area.
