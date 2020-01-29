Greg Raymer, owner of Bowling Green's Raymer Property Management, has been accepted as a member of the National Association of Residential Property Managers, joining more than 5,800 residential property managers from throughout the United States.
NARPM is the nation’s only professional organization for managers of small residential properties, from single units to four-plexes. Members represent more than $24 billion worth of residential properties nationwide.
Founded in October 1988, NARPM is a permanent trade organization for the residential property management industry. Its membership is made up of real estate agents, brokers, managers and their employees. Their mission is to provide resources for residential property management professionals who desire to learn, grow and build relationships.
