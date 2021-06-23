Southcentral Kentucky’s real estate market continues to set records.
The Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky said May sales numbers set the all-time monthly sales volume record, reaching $74,647,006, up 43.5% from May 2020.
The 328 residential units sold this May easily eclipsed the 211 units sold last May. The average sale price for a residential home came in at $227,582 compared to $199,870 in May 2020.
Residential inventory has dropped more than 60% from last year, with 314 active listings as of May 31.
The Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky represents more than 600 members in Allen, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson and Warren counties.