Realtors Association helping local tornado survivors

The Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky presented last week its first four grants through the Realtors Relief Foundation that has provided $1.5 million to Kentucky Realtors to be used to help families affected by December's tornadoes. From left are grant recipient Jessica Gifford, RASK representatives Angi Cline and Cindy Payne, and grant recipients Jana Sublett, Christian Mohs and Debbie Hall.
The Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky is providing another source of help for Bowling Green-area families who suffered losses in the December tornadoes.
RASK, in conjunction with the Kentucky Realtors and the National Association of Realtors, has started to release some of the $1.5 million in funds provided by the national association’s Realtors Relief Foundation.
Grants of up to $3,000 each are being provided to families whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the storm.
Bowling Green-based RASK awarded its first grants last week, providing funds to Jessica Gifford, Jana Sublett, Christian Mohs and Debbie Hall during a presentation at the RASK headquarters on Professional Park Court.
Checks were presented to the four homeowners by RASK President Angi Cline and RASK member Cindy Payne, who is a Kentucky Realtors director.
In addition to the help provided through the Realtors Relief Foundation, RASK has also raised $20,000 of its own and is making awards of up to $1,000 to families affected by the tornadoes.