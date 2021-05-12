Through the combined efforts of the Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky and Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, 60,448 pounds of food have been distributed to families in need in Bowling Green and Warren County.
Now in its 10th year, the April’s Hope for Hunger food and fund drive, led by members of RASK in partnership with Feeding America, helped bring awareness and fight hunger in southern Kentucky.
More than $35,000 was collected, and Western Kentucky University’s Greek organizations donated food from their April Greek Week CanStruction Event on campus. A total of 98,507 pounds of food was distributed to school resource centers in southern Kentucky.
“The support of our community has always been ... tremendous,” said Brooke Vinson, chairperson for RASK’s Community Service Committee. “With their help, over the last decade we have been able to distribute nearly 3.2 million servings of food for people facing hunger in southern Kentucky.”
Family resource coordinators from schools in Bowling Green and Warren County will determine how the food will be allocated.
