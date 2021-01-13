Kenny Cravens, general manager of Coldwell Banker Legacy Group, will serve as president of the Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky for 2021.
Cravens was among the RASK officers and directors installed on Jan. 6. He served as first vice president in 2020 and will also serve as a delegate to the Kentucky Association of Realtors this year.
Angi Cline of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Partners Realty will serve as RASK first vice president this year.
The other officers are Stacey Fergerson, immediate past president; Kelley McGough, second vice president; and Andy Wilkins, secretary/treasurer.
Directors include Carla Anderson, Tony Vance, Crystal Cavanah, Gabby Springs and Brooke Vinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.