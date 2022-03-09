Realtors provide funding for tornado survivors

Leaders of the Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky were joined by Kentucky Realtors President Mike Inman on March 3 in presenting checks to 12 more Bowling Green residents whose residences were damaged by the December tornadoes.
The Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky is continuing to help local residents whose homes were damaged in the December tornadoes.
On March 3, RASK officers were joined by Kentucky Realtors President Mike Inman in presenting checks to 12 local people for help with rent or mortgage costs.
To date, RASK has awarded checks totaling $66,000 to 28 local residents.
RASK, in conjunction with the Kentucky Realtors and the National Association of Realtors, has been releasing some of the $1.5 million in funds provided by the national association’s Realtors Relief Foundation.
Grants of up to $3,000 each are being provided to families whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the storm.
In addition to the help provided through the Realtors Relief Foundation, RASK has also raised $20,000 of its own and is making awards of up to $1,000 to families affected by the tornadoes.
The latest local Realtors Relief Foundation awards went to Jessica Hogan, Johnathon Shelton, LaTonya Webb, Neil Griggs, Alexander Olson, John Weatherbee, Shannon Hammer, Jonathan Price, Shelly Olson, Danielle Byrum, Ruben Carrazan and Susan Tweedy.