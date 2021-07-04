Depending on the needs and circumstances of each individual, LifeSkills offers different levels of substance use disorder treatment options, ranging from outpatient treatment to intensive outpatient treatment to short-term and 28-day residential treatment programs.
David Duncan, manager of Park Place Recovery Center for Men in Bowling Green, oversees day-to-day operations at the 16-bed facility.
“We know how extremely difficult it is to ask for help, so we try to make the intake process as painless as possible,” Duncan said. “Our goal is to ensure that each family member who comes to us receives the best possible care and treatment available. We are proud to offer a safe and nurturing environment that creates an atmosphere of trust, encouragement, hope and healing.”
A variety of services accompany a highly structured schedule for all Park Place Recovery Center residents utilizing a combination of cognitive behavioral techniques in conjunction with the 12-step model of treatment of Alcoholics Anonymous/Narcotics Anonymous.
Services available during a residential stay may include:
- nonmedical withdrawal management.
- individualized treatment planning.
- family sessions and family groups.
- education groups.
- therapy groups.
- 12-step recovery groups.
- peer support specialists.
- psychiatric evaluation – arranged if needed.
“Something new and exciting,” Duncan said, “is that we now have a continuing care coordinator who works one-on-one with residents to assist in planning their futures after completion of the treatment program. We’ve found that ongoing and continued support is extremely beneficial to success in their new lives and results in better outcomes.
“The continuing care coordinator often works to connect residents with a schedule of appointments, such as outpatient therapy, primary care physician and dentist, if needed, and also helps to deal with the barriers our clients will face when leaving residential treatment.
“We have many community partners, for which we are extremely grateful,” Duncan said. “For instance, Hillvue Heights Church assists those in need with the transition from residential treatment to recovery homes. We also happily welcome a variety of community professionals to our center each month to make presentations that can benefit our clients. For example, Legal Aid representatives come to address a variety of issues and Hope Harbor professionals (for those who have experienced sexual trauma) have added new levels of support for our clients.”
Duncan spoke highly of Aaron Poynter of the South Central Workforce Development Board, who visits regularly to talk about resumes, interview skills and job opportunities. Poynter works with employers to advocate for those with addictions.
For more information, contact the Park Place Recovery Center for Men. Call 270-901-5000, ext. 1146, for Ashley James or ext. 1145 for Duncan.
The Park Place Recovery Center for Women is in Scottsville and managed by Geneva Bradshaw. This 20-bed, short-term treatment facility is specifically designed for women with young babies. In an effort to keep families together, women are encouraged to bring their infants – 10 months of age and younger – into treatment with them to create and promote parental bonding while in recovery.
Residential treatment elements include:
- nonmedical withdrawal management.
- individualized treatment planning.
- family sessions and family groups.
- intro to 12-step self-help groups.
- psychiatric evaluation referral.
- social/recreational therapy.
- education and therapy groups.
- aftercare group.
- referral to continued treatment after transition.
This program’s primary focus is to treat women who are suffering from opioid addiction while aiming to decrease occurrences of neonatal abstinence syndrome. While this is the targeted population, recovery services are available to all women with any form of substance use disorder.
“We want everyone to know that we are open and actively accepting ladies, despite the turmoil posed by the pandemic,” Bradshaw said. “I would like to thank our dedicated staff, especially our nurse, Kimberly Stubbs, whom we now refer to as the ‘COVID commander,’ for safely getting us through this pandemic, setting a great example for the ladies we serve and maintaining the integrity of our program during such a scary time.”
In the past year, Park Place Recovery Center for Women served about 225 women in short-term transition.
“We look forward to helping even more this year,” Bradshaw said. “A couple of sayings we repeat frequently around here are ...
“What are you willing to give to change your life forever?
“We only ask for your time.
“and we ask that you stay and break the cycle.”
– For more information, call Park Place Recovery Center for Women’s Stubbs at 270-901-5002.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.