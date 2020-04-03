Sheltering in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus has had the effect of (temporarily) shrinking our circles. It’s not what we wanted, but living apart from one another may have something to teach us about what really matters.
What have you gathered around you?
In your house, your office or wherever you’re hunkered down – what are you drawn to? A chair? A book? The children? The refrigerator?
And what seems insubstantial and of less value these days? The TV? The pile of junk mail? The anxious personalities on cable news? The underused exercise bike?
Everybody else is quite good at telling us what matters. That’s what they do on the Home Shopping Network or the midnight infomercials. It’s what’s on all the colorful junk flyers that arrive in the mail. Have you read the seemingly substantial claims those flyers make?
You could qualify for more credit!
You could have greener grass!
You could have liposuction, or vein surgery or get your gutters cleaned – if you think it would make you happy.
The reformer John Calvin wrote that the human mind is a factory for making idols. And this is what he meant. We are wonderfully adept at thinking of things – shiny things, fun things, up-to-the-minute things – that we endow with power they don’t (actually) have. We are adept at missing out on what matters most.
Religious folks face the question in a helpful way. Judaism, Islam and Christianity commonly hold that the authority and blessing of the one true God matters more than anything else. Other kinds of help and comfort fade away.
Religious practices, rituals and forms of worship differ. I recognize that these differences have caused unholy conflict from time to time. But there is also unity. The religions design their practices to give honor to God; to remember the stories of God’s work in other times and places; and to impart to others, especially our children, the priority of seeking and finding God’s blessings.
This seems like a useful consideration for all of us while we are sequestered away from one another. The human mind is an idol factory. We can imagine all kinds of things that we want, or think we need or believe will make us happy. But while we are separated from some of those things, while our lives are stripped down to basics, we have a chance to rediscover what matters most. Given the perspective of some alone time, what do you think about your own priorities? To what are you discovering you may be willing to give yourself? What holds your heart? What do you love? What will you do to honor the best and most beautiful thing you can imagine?
If you are like me, it has usually been difficult to settle down and take the time to ask the important question: What matters most? The contraction of our lives, while we’re keeping social distance and fighting the coronavirus, has given us the opportunity we need.
Look around. Use your imagination. What is the next thing you want to do?
You could gather the garbage, feed the dog or wash your hands again. Or you could decide that those things, and many other things, can wait. Instead, and just for a moment, you could try to empty your mind of distractions and go deeper.
You could pray, or meditate. You could count your blessings. You could call to mind all of your loved ones, or a special someone. You could listen for God. You could recommit to what you believe, and to the way your beliefs are directing you.
You could imagine forgiveness; what it means for you to be forgiven or to forgive someone else. You could defy the limitations of your surroundings, and instead, consider yourself at liberty to be more hopeful and more full of joy.
Ordinarily, we have chased all kinds of things that we thought would offer us a flashier, more successful, more admirable life.
But none of it works.
Consider again the goodness of belonging to God.
– Matthew Covington is senior pastor of The Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.