Regal Cinemas – which operates both movie theater complexes in Bowling Green – will begin operation again next month, announcing on the company website Tuesday plans for reopening theaters starting July 10.
The announcement didn’t specify if all theaters would open. Regal officials did not respond to Daily News calls and emails regarding the two Bowling Green locations.
Regal’s announcement did include new health and safety rules that were developed using U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and feedback from employees and patrons.
Among the new initiatives Regal will provide will be contactless payment options that allow patrons to purchase tickets and concessions on the Regal App and the use of electrostatic fogger equipment to sanitize auditoriums, according to the website.
Each theater will also sanitize high-contact points on an increased schedule and use floor markers throughout the building to assist with social distancing.
Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings, including temperature checks, and will be required to wash hands at least every 30 to 60 minutes. Masks will also be required for all employees and guests in accordance with local guidelines.
Other initiatives include wall-mounted sanitizers on either side of the main entrance. Arcade games, vending machines and water fountains will be unavailable for use.
Every other register at the concession stand will be closed to maintain social distancing with refills on large drinks and popcorn being suspended.
Where required by state or county mandate, auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50 percent, with patrons at the Bowling Green theaters requested to leave two seats between groups.
Group sizes will only be limited where required by a state or county mandate.
When the Bowling Green theaters reopen, it will be the last of the area theaters to resume business since closing because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
Franklin Drive-In reopened last month, and Highland Cinemas in Glasgow opened last week.
