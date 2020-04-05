Do you ever go back to the old neighborhood where you grew up? Is it recognizable? Is the house you lived in still standing? Have all of the neighborhood families moved away?
There are times, especially if I’m by myself, I’ll get nostalgic when I go back to the town where I grew up during the 1950s and 1960s and conjure up memories of days gone by in Elizabethtown.
It was before Interstate 65 was built, and the bulk of traffic going north and south came smack through the middle of town via U.S. 31-W, referred to as “Dixie Dieway.” If navigating around the town square wasn’t bad enough, railroad tracks impeded that same traffic several times a day as trains sped past our town without stopping. With tempting names like the South Wind, Humming Bird and Pan-American, I knew they were going somewhere in a hurry. I just didn’t know where. But, still, those sleek engines made a kid want to be on those trains.
During the summer months, I was pretty much on my own as both my mom and dad worked. It was a different time for sure. They knew what I’d be doing, and they trusted me. Riding my bike to a neighborhood baseball game at the end of Montgomery Avenue or another one in Dr. Bale’s oversized backyard were our two favorite places. When was the last time you’ve seen a group of kids playing baseball on a vacant lot, using rocks for the bases and a paper bag for home plate? On days that it rained, trading baseball cards was something we all did. Missing was parking myself in front of the TV. Television was what we did at night ... usually in the dark. With only NBC and CBS to choose from (ABC was in its infancy), daytime soaps were not something that attracted young boys.
I recall only two things I was forbidden to do.
“Stay off the back of any motor scooters and you can go to the pool, but stay out of the water,” my mother said.
“And, no swimming.”
In the 1950s, there had been a nationwide polio scare that many thought originated from swimming pools. My parents were taking no chances. Occasionally, the motor scooter thing was too much of a temptation. Thank goodness there were no wrecks.
My world was my neighborhood. Summer Little League Baseball was a big deal. My coach said no swimming on game day. Heck, I couldn’t swim anyway. Some of us went to a movie at the State Theater. We’d wear our uniforms and then go straight to the ballpark, usually walking.
Nothing stays the same.
My old street, Sunset Drive, does indeed look like the sun has set on it. Gone is the house next door, torn down and replaced by a cut-thru street leading to a shopping center that’s located on what once was a cow pasture behind my house.
Growing up when I did, front porches were where much of the socializing took place. Talking to neighbors as they walked past on a sidewalk that ran the length of our street was a daily ritual, especially in late afternoon or early evening. Our backyard was mainly used for hanging clothes on a clothesline that would often interfere with some of my pitch-and-catch games. I never remember a grill in my back yard. It was just something my dad didn’t do.
I am of the generation whose parents were emerging from the Depression. While we had a clothes washer, a dryer was nowhere to be found. And air conditioning was out of the question. Raised screened windows and a couple of fans worked just fine.
Many houses had a “milk box” on their front porch where bottled milk was delivered early in the morning. Kids my age delivered newspapers daily and then once a week returned to collect. My 5-year-old brother was so impressed when someone knocked on our door and our mother gave them money. He actually did it one day and came back with a pocket full of money. “I just said I’m collecting for the paper,” he told our mother. It took her a while to return it all.
Mail was delivered to our front porch, and believe it or not in some towns twice a day. How could the postal service make money doing that?
Door-to-door salespeople were frequent visitors and welcomed into our home with their vacuum cleaners, Bibles, encyclopedias, Avon and even insurance.
In my town, everyone could hear the fire alarm sounding. One sounded at noon and others when help was needed. The radio would immediately break in with the address of the fire. And even though the announcer cautioned listeners not to follow the firetrucks, it ended up looking like a parade to what sometime turned out to be a few leaves smoldering.
It was that same radio station, WIEL, that I listened to many University of Kentucky basketball games on as a youngster. In fact, I still enjoy a radio broadcast as much as watching a game on TV. The picture a sportscaster paints can put me at the game. It’s funny how the theater of the mind works.
There is no way, however, that our kids, much less grandchildren, can come close to realizing how far the telephone has progressed. It hasn’t always been the end-all to everything it is today.
At my house, we had one rotary dial phone located in the hall in a carved-out nook that probably every house in America had back then. In the beginning, we shared our phone line with two or three nearby families. For a teenager, it was so inconvenient to have long conversations with a girlfriend. It was also common for a nosey neighbor to pick up the phone and try to listen in. The distinctive “click” when their receiver was picked up was easy to hear. When my parents finally got a private line, I remember thinking it didn’t get any better than this.
I think I grew up in the best of times, a time when our world was getting better, not worse. I watched as my grandfather plowed his garden with a single mule. I watched TV in the 1960s when only commercials were in color. I remember when radio and TV ads screamed a cigarette ad, “Throat hot? Smoke Kools!”
Much has changed, and I’ve tried to keep up. I’m not complaining, mind you. I’m just waiting to see what happens tomorrow.
There’s no excuse, get up, get out and get going!
– Gary West can be reached at westgarypdeb@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.