Gordmans, a Texas-based off-price retailer that is expanding after being bought by Stage Stores Inc. in 2017, will open some southcentral Kentucky stores as part of a mass grand opening Tuesday.
Included among 25 Kentucky store openings are locations at 356 North L. Rogers Wells Blvd. in Glasgow and at 1142 W. Ninth St. in Russellville. Gordmans also plans to open a store in Leitchfield.
The retailer, which was founded in Omaha, Neb., in 1915, declared bankruptcy in 2017 and was subsequently bought by Stage Stores.
Stage Stores is converting more than 500 department stores under such brands as Goody's and Peebles to the Gordmans brand this year. Once the conversion is done, Stage will be operating about 700 Gordmans locations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.