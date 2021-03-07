Gov. Andy Beshear on Feb. 23 unveiled an executive order recommending all Kentucky schools return to in-person learning or further expand in-person instructional opportunities within hybrid models. This action was tied to the fact that Kentucky was one of the first states to prioritize vaccinating educators and school personnel. Safety recommendations – including mask wearing, density reduction and ventilation system evaluations – are key components of this plan.
J. Robin Gregory, clinical director of LifeSkills’ children’s services division, said he was happy and relieved to see children going back to school.
“Mental health professionals agree wholeheartedly that school attendance for children and adolescents is about so much more than academic achievements,” Gregory said. “They learn social and emotional skills, they engage in physical exercise and there are teachers and other school personnel on hand to address any mental or physical needs that may come to light.
“In-person learning is really a win/win,” Gregory said. “It is more mentally stimulating and gives kids a safe place to go while their parents are working. At the same time, parents benefit from having the peace of mind that comes from knowing their kids are well supervised, eating healthy meals and learning in an atmosphere where they can focus on school work and receive whatever help they might need to move forward with their studies.”
Before the coronavirus pandemic, research indicated that, in general, 15% to 20% of students in a school system could be identified as “needing mental health services.”
Gregory expects that number to be quite a bit higher now.
“No doubt it will take some time to assess and address the increased needs that currently exist,” Gregory said. “We are anticipating about a 17% overall increase in students who may have experienced emotional and/or behavioral problems during the pandemic and have not had their mental health needs met.”
Gregory and his team of LifeSkills professionals offer to partner with school systems to help in any way they can.
“We now know that a widespread, long-lasting public health crisis – like this pandemic – causes significant impact on not just students, but family members, educators … everyone. Adults and kids alike need to make sure they are taking good care of themselves and meeting their own mental health needs,” Gregory said. “It helps to set a daily routine and stick with it, get a good night’s sleep, identify goals and accomplish them, eat healthy, get some exercise and make a point to take breaks when needed. It’s all about balance.”
School personnel or parents who may have questions or an interest in speaking with someone about LifeSkills’ services can call 901-5999.
Todd Hazel, director of student services for Warren County Public Schools, works to oversee mental health services for the district.
“I want students and parents to know they are not alone with the feelings of anxiety, stress, sadness and other emotional issues,” Hazel said. “We want parents and students to know that since the pandemic everyone has struggled with some type of negative emotion or feeling. ... We look forward to getting everyone back and providing not only their education but also addressing social and emotional health.”
Tanner Steelman, mental health supervisor for the Bowling Green Independent School District, said the district has tried to ensure the transition back to a full-time schedule for students is as free from stress as possible.
“For our students in elementary school (especially those transitioning back from our virtual academy), we would ask our parents to spend some time talking to their children about how things might look a little different in the classroom and around the school. For our middle and high school students, parents might encourage students to utilize their support systems at school and reach out if they have any feelings of being overwhelmed. If students are experiencing significant distress, we can individualize a plan specific to the student for coming back to school,” he said.
– For more information on the Bowling Green Independent School District student and family counseling program, call 270-599-1610.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction, and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.