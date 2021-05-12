Ron A. Rhoades has joined ARGI, a Louisville-based personal and business financial advisory firm, as a financial adviser and content specialist.
Rhoades currently serves as director for Western Kentucky University’s Personal Financial Planning Program and is an associate professor of finance, positions he will keep for his tenure at the university.
Rhoades has received numerous industry and educational awards, including the 2020 Gordon Ford College of Business Teacher of the Year Award.
Last fall, he received the 2020 Tamar Frankel Fiduciary of the Year Prize from The Institute for the Fiduciary Standard.
He is a member of the Florida Bar and has practiced as an estate planning attorney.
Rhoades has published several books on financial planning, estate planning and investments topics and has written hundreds of articles on the topics.
