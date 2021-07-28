Internet and cable television provider Spectrum donated $500 to the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
The funds go to organizations that benefit from the volunteer work of a Spectrum employee. Curtis Vincent, a volunteer firefighter with the Richardsville VFD, is a Spectrum employee.
“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Mark Dunford, regional vice president of operations.
The Spectrum grants have provided funding to more than 250 local nonprofits in 30 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.