Editor’s note: A Western Kentucky University task force is examining renaming colleges and buildings on campus that bear historical slaveholders’ names, including the Ogden College of Science and Engineering. The following remarks were made by Jo “Top” Orendorf, a former commonwealth’s attorney who was then president and chairman of the board of the First Federal Savings and Loan, at the 1977 WKU Alumni Banquet on the 100th anniversary of the founding of Ogden College and 50th anniversary of its merger with WKU. The remarks were printed in the Western Alumnus magazine and are reprinted with permission of the WKU Alumni Association.
In just a few moments here tonight I want to talk to you about a man, an ideal and an institution. Of the three, the man is dead; he was mortal. The ideal and the institution live on. And if we may look back 162 years, I can tell you that on one of those days early in that year, a young man from Loudon County, Va., came down to Bowling Green to make his home. His name was Robert Ogden. He became a successful businessman and his home is near here on Morgantown Road at the place that is known as Walnut Hall.
He became a farmer and a horseman. His reputation spread and he became financially independent. After he had been in Bowling Green for 55 years, he wrote his will and three years later, after he had been here for 58 years, he died. And when his will was read, it provided that the bulk of his estate should provide for the establishment of a college for boys in Bowling Green.
Now it should be remembered that in 1874 there was no public school system here – as a matter of fact, there was no public school system here until 1882 – and there was no public high school in Bowling Green for 34 years after the death of this man, whose name was Robert Ogden.
Robert Ogden was a rich man. His estate, after all of its provisions and bequests were provided for, amounted to almost $100,000. And this $100,000 was passed into the custody and keeping of a man named Loving, whom he named regent of the college, and charged with the responsibility of establishing such a college. A board of trustees was appointed to assist him, and on Sept. 3, 1877, where the Kelly Thompson Science Complex now sets, Ogden College was established.
They had a prep school and a college; the prep school was a three-year course, and the college was a four year liberal arts college. Specifically, they taught the classics – they taught philosophy, they taught science, they taught history, and this was the basis upon which they sought to educate the young men of the time. On its opening day, they had 100 students and the college lived for 50 years, and 162 students was the most enrollment that ever went through its doors.
This college never had a faculty of more than six people. It never had but one paid football coach – more about him later. This college had an income from its endowment of more than about $7,000 a year, and this represented the budget upon which the college operated.
But in the first class that ever graduated, a young man went on to Johns Hopkins University and attained a Ph.D. degree. Others followed in his footsteps. It produced doctors, lawyers, teachers and, for a 50-year period until 1927, it was largely instrumental in furnishing education (without cost, I might add) to the young men from Bowling Green and Warren County.
They received another bequest during the life of the college. Mr. Robinson left them $12,500 more, which was added to the endowment. But nevertheless, it operated. Oh, it had fat times and lean, but the college lived on. And I might say that the idea that established this institution led also to what we might refer to as a golden anniversary tonight. Because in 1927, Ogden College was merged into Western, which was then Western Kentucky State Teachers College. Western had been a four-year college since 1924, but in 1927, Ogden and Western became as one, and the last 50 years have been a happy marriage, because prosperity has come to both of them.
During the 50 years since the merger of Ogden and Western, literally hundreds of students have been able to attend Western because Ogden College exists. As I say, its endowment never amounted to more than $100,000, but today I happened to see a balance sheet which listed the (current) assets of Ogden College, and it indicates Ogden has a net worth of $1,300,000.
I can point out to you the crumbling walls of small colleges in many towns in Kentucky that have passed out of existence. The only thing that is left of them are memories. But Ogden lives! There are 25 men sitting here tonight who attended Ogden College. There is one gentleman here who graduated in 1908. (It seems to me that he should have a certificate!) So there is a remarkable story!
I tried to find some figures as to how many different students had attended Western upon scholarships provided by Ogden. I have no adequate figures, but I can tell you that there are 97 at this time. The departments of science are classified and referred to as the Ogden College of Science (and Technology), and so I can say that this old institution lives on proudly.
But just a word about Ogden College. When we think of Homecoming, we think of football, and at Ogden they played football. They began playing football in 1890. Now, they didn’t field a team each year; the reason they didn’t is that some years they didn’t have enough students to make up a team. But in later years, they had a football team. I can remember when I was there some of those football teams and some of those who played are here tonight. The only paid coach who ever graced the campus of that institution is here with us tonight, also. I can remember when that football team would take a trip, their traveling squad would consist of 15 or 16, and if they had 17, it was really a crowd. The football players were required to furnish their own shoes and their own helmets. And if three or four of their players played without wearing headgear, it wasn’t because their heads were any harder than the other boys, but because they didn’t have enough money to buy a headgear.
I can remember when they beat Tennessee Tech in a football game. I can remember when they went to Murray and played a 0-0 tie in the mud. Now, they didn’t always win, but they were always there, and some of them are here tonight. As far as I can recall, the first professional football player to play in the professional leagues from Western was Pete Booker, back in the 1930s. Well, I might tell you that Ogden produced a professional football player who played with the Canton Bulldogs in 1924, and he’s here tonight. And (I’m not sure I should say this) after this distinguished gentleman played professional football with the Canton Bulldogs, he returned to Bowling Green, and played with Western and played with Ogden. And I have the witness here to prove it – his name is Roy Porter.
But you know, to see things die and fade away as they grow old, is rather sad. But to see something that appears to be on the verge of a demise to bloom and to render service, is gratifying. It’s something that means a lot and each year; the Ogden graduates gather together, they take up where they left off, they tell stories (many of them are extremely interesting), they talk about characters (many of them are characters), but it is a warm and close group. It is a group that is cooperative and loyal among themselves, but you may rest assured that they are cooperative and loyal as far as Western is concerned.
In looking back, Ogden has contributed much, but it will contribute more in the future, because this is a foundation that should never die. Long after the last person who walked through the gates at old Ogden has gone to his reward, the Ogden foundation will be here, furnishing scholarships to Western for deserving and worthy students. It is a consummation devoutly to be wished – and one which has come to pass.
And in closing, let me say this: I think we can say, “Robert Ogden, rest easy in your mausoleum in Fairview Cemetery; the ideals which you had are not dead – they live on!” Thank you.
