When you have a financial lens on decision-making, sometimes it’s hard to consider any other factors. Leaders trained in a traditional return on investment model often default to it in every situation.
I saw this play out in an unforgettable meeting I attended more than a decade ago.
I still remember exactly what the office looked like. A huge round table with inlaid wood sat nearby. The president’s desk was equally stylish, with clean lines and fancy French legs. There was a taupe suede sofa.
It was a powerful office. It was also a feminine office, which was fitting because the president was both – a woman and powerful.
I was excited and also a bit nervous. I’d worked with her team in the past but had never made it up this far. The president reached out to me because she wanted my help solving a sales problem. So here I was, both nervous and intimidated by the physical office and what it represented.
We started with small talk. We both had children who were high school juniors looking at colleges. I asked how her daughter’s search was going. She smiled, saying her daughter wanted to attend a small private college. But she, the mother, wasn’t sold on it. Because of her good grades, her daughter could go to a state school tuition-free. “If she wants to go a private, I’m going to need to see an ROI on that,” she said.
My jaw about dropped. This woman was making more than $1 million a year, and she wanted to see a direct ROI on her kid’s college? She went on, noting the private school was a good one, but was her daughter really going to make more money when she graduated?
I found myself thinking, “It’s not like she wants to study pottery; she just wants to go to a smaller private school.” Even if she does want to study ceramics, isn’t that the whole point of being rich? To give your children more choices.
Apparently, she didn’t see it that way. For her, college tuition should have an immediate financial ROI. Our opener was a hint of what was to come next.
I asked about the sales issue. “The team’s not hitting their numbers,” she said. “They’re not pursuing enough new business. When contracts renew, they let it come down to price. They’re not selling our value. That’s why I called you. ...
“I need help with the comp plan. Can you help me create an incentive program to improve our profits?”
Do you ever have one of those meetings where your brain is telling you one thing while your mouth is saying something altogether different?
My brain was saying, “You don’t have a money problem; you have a morale problem.” My mouth was not as confident. I mumbled something like, “Uh, I’m not sure what you mean.”
The president said, “Look, salespeople are like cash registers. You push the right buttons, and the money comes out. I need to figure out which buttons to push.”
The rest of the meeting is a blur. I mumbled and fumbled a few things before she showed me to the door.
I knew in that moment 10 years ago that changing the comp plan would not improve her team’s ability to create value. In the decade since, research has revealed organizations that overemphasize short-term return on investment create transactional relationships with their customers. Said another way, if you treat your employees like a commodity, that’s how they’ll treat your customers.
Money matters, but it’s not the only factor that drives performance. When you use an ROI lens too quickly, you miss out on the nuance and the more emotional innovative options that may be available.
Financial return is one lens for evaluating options, but it isn’t always the best one.
– Lisa Earle McLeod is a leadership consultant and the author of several books. For more information on her company, visit McLeodandMore.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.