While having breakfast with some friends recently at the ConCon’s restaurant on Russellville Road, Romanza Johnson received the sort of surprise she normally bestows on others.
“The waitress told me our bill was taken care of,” Johnson recalled. “I didn’t know who did it, and I didn’t see anyone I knew.”
Johnson did manage to track down the benefactor, a man who told her: “I wanted to get your ticket to thank you for all you do in our community.”
The mystery altruist didn’t stop at paying for the breakfast enjoyed by Johnson and her five companions. Once discovered, he handed Johnson $500 in cash, with this direction: “Give that to one of your charities.”
Not an easy directive to follow, considering how many nonprofits and worthy causes Johnson has her hand in, but she opted for an organization – Hospice of Southern Kentucky – that she helped create four decades ago.
“Fairly often people will come up to me and thank me for something, and that’s very nice,” Johnson said during a recent interview in the sitting room of her Cemetery Road home. “But this was different. It was a nice surprise.”
Maybe being rewarded for her decades of volunteer service and support of local charitable organizations shouldn’t come as a surprise for Johnson.
Starting when she was a home economics educator and accelerating when she worked as a home economist for Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, Johnson has made it her life’s work to help as many community organizations as possible.
Her involvement ranges from nonprofits like Kids on the Block that help children to Hospice and its end-of-life care, and everything in between.
Whether working through her church (Eastwood Baptist), the Bowling Green Women’s Club, the Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority or as a board member of a nonprofit, Johnson has been doing good long before many of the Bowling Green community members touched by her work were even born.
Her civic involvement, in fact, is so broad that she admits to having “no idea” how many organizations she is involved with.
“Someone tried to add them up and told me I was on 43 different boards,” Johnson said. “I really don’t know.”
Whatever the number is, it’s enough to make an impression on those who know Johnson.
“I don’t know of anyone who does as much for the Bowling Green community,” said Mary Vitale, who has served on a number of those nonprofit boards with Johnson. “And she has done it for so many years.”
And isn’t slowing down, according to one nonprofit executive director who has benefited from Johnson’s volunteer efforts.
“She has volunteered for years, and she’s still one of our most consistent volunteers,” said Ashley Reynolds, executive director of the Kids on the Block nonprofit that provides programming in schools throughout the region. “She’s definitely the queen of volunteerism, and she motivates others to volunteer.
“For her, it’s a lifestyle. She factors in time to give back to the community in some way. When you call Romanza and ask for help, she says yes and then asks for details.”
Johnson says her penchant for volunteerism may have been in her genes.
Recalling her childhood in Scottsville, Johnson said: “My mother was very civic-minded. I guess it rubbed off. When I would see a need, I would try to help if I could.”
The 1957 Scottsville High School salutatorian turned that early spark of philanthropy into a consuming fire of charitable work during her 23 years as BGMU home economist.
“There were some things that BGMU was already involved with, and that made it easier for me to get involved,” she said.
Organizations benefiting from Johnson’s volunteer work included the Salvation Army, the Bowling Green-Warren County Welfare Board and the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life event.
Such work, Johnson said, allowed her to “get a lot of satisfaction from seeing people you’ve helped. It means a lot.”
Johnson has been recognized for her work on nonprofit boards, earning a South Central Kentucky Jefferson Award, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Athena Award and other honors.
She even has a Warren County park named in her honor.
Romanza Johnson Park on Trammel Creek in the Alvaton area was created in the late 1990s on 2.6 acres donated to the county by Johnson and her late husband Ralph Johnson.
Now a popular spot for picnics and for canoeing and kayaking, the park named for Johnson is targeted by the county for an improvement project expected to start this year.
“I’m glad they’re doing that (improvements),” Johnson said. “We want people to use it. That’s where our farm was. There would always be families there swimming or fishing, so they made it into a park.”
Not all of Johnson’s philanthropic activities bring her honors or accolades. Many are done quietly.
Ann Griffin, a Bowling Green resident who is homebound, said Johnson routinely comes to see her and usually brings meals.
“She has been a great friend to me, especially during the (COVID-19) pandemic,” Griffin said. “Her kindness and how she helps people are to be commended.”
Even some who have known Johnson for a short time quickly come to realize how dedicated she is to the many causes she champions.
Steve Jantz, hired last year as CEO of Hospice of Southern Kentucky, has seen firsthand Johnson’s dedication to that organization that she helped start and her support of many other worthy causes.
“She lives and breathes the mission of Hospice, and she’s so involved with this community,” Jantz said. “I’ve never seen anyone in my life so invested in doing good.
“She’s one amazing lady. This community should be very thankful for her.”