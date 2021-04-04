In the past 19 years, Autism Spectrum Disorder has become the most commonly diagnosed childhood developmental disorder. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it affects an estimated one in 54 children in the U.S. today.
Used to define a group of complex disorders of brain development, ASD is not a single disorder, but rather a spectrum of related disorders that share a core of symptoms.
Although it can affect anyone regardless of ethnic, racial or social backgrounds, boys are four times more likely to have it than girls. ASD is generally characterized – in varying degrees – by difficulties in social interaction, sensory processing, verbal and nonverbal communication and repetitive behaviors.
Early warning signs of an autism spectrum disorder may include:
- no big smiles by 6 months of age.
- no babbling or pointing by 12 months.
- no two-word phrases by 2 years.
- delayed speech and language skills.
- loss of social skills.
- any loss of language.
- abnormally intense or focused interest.
- inflexible adherence to specific routines or rituals.
Research has shown that high-quality early intervention can make a world of difference and is a key factor in helping children lead productive lives.
For the past 13 years, LifeSkills has partnered with Western Kentucky University’s Kelly Autism Program to host its Annual Run for Autism.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Run for Autism is going to look a bit different to help ensure participants’ safety. This event will be held virtually and include a four-mile run, one-mile kids’ fun run and one-mile fun walk.
Participants can complete the events at any time between April 5 and April 30 and may choose the original race route or use a route of their own.
For the virtual four-mile event, entrants can run, walk or bike the four miles. Upon completion, participants are encouraged to take a photo and add it to the event Facebook page (LifeSkills Run/Walk for Autism) with the hashtag #runwalkbike4asd.
The four-mile event and one-mile fun walk registration fees are $30 per event. Children 12 and under can walk free with a paid adult, but registration must be completed to be eligible to receive event giveaways.
This year, teams can be created and named on the Eventbrite registration site. Passwords can be created, shared with team members and used to invite others to join teams. This can be especially helpful for large student groups, school teams, corporations, etc.
Teams of five or more can use the code “TEAM5” to qualify for $5 off registration. To enter the discount code, click on “enter Promotional Code” on the top right corner of the tickets screen.
The one-mile kids’ fun run is a separate registration.
Email runforautism@wku.edu with any questions, and remember to follow the Facebook page for updates.
Proceeds are used to serve families that participate in the Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex programs. These programs include the Family Resource Program, the Communication Disorders Clinic, the Renshaw Early Childhood Center and the Kelly Autism Program.
Some important links are:
- Run For Autism information: wku.edu/wkucec/ and click on the LifeSkills Run for Autism tab.
- Run For Autism registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-lifeskills-run-for- autism-tickets- 139268984281
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction, and developmental disabilities. Her column runs monthly.
