The Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex at Western Kentucky University is a place where families are accepted and supported while navigating unique challenges that others may not understand. The CEC enhances socialization and communication skills while enriching the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by autism, developmental delays and disabilities.
The CEC is comprised of the Renshaw Early Childhood Center, the Communication Disorders Clinic, the Family Resource Program, the Kelly Autism Program and LifeWorks at WKU.
The CEC has been a longtime host for the annual Run/Walk for Autism, which has been sponsored by LifeSkills.
Like many things that were canceled or altered dramatically during the COVID pandemic, the Run/Walk for Autism is back. It is scheduled for April 23 at Bowling Green Ballpark, with “day of” registration starting at 7 a.m.
For complete registration options and details, visit https://www.wku.edu/wkuced/lifeskillsrunforautism.php.
“We are so very happy to be the title sponsor again for this year’s 15th annual LifeSkills Run/Walk for Autism,” said Brad Schneider, executive vice president of LifeSkills’ Intellectual and Developmental Disability Services Division. “We are especially thrilled to be returning to an ‘in-person’ event again this year. We are looking forward to seeing lots of old and new faces and we welcome everyone to come out and participate.”
CEC Executive Director Mary Lloyd Moore said this year’s event includes:
- a 4-Mile Run (begins at 8 a.m.) It will be a Bowling Green Road Runners Grand Prix Event.
- a 1-Mile Kid’s Run (begins at 9:05 a.m.)
- a 1-Mile Fun Walk (begins at 9:30 a.m.)
- a 1-Mile Fun Run (begins at 9:30 a.m. and will not be timed)
Moore said T-shirts will be available, but the supply is limited, so register early.
CEC administrator Laura Reynolds said a “sensory friendly” minor league baseball game will be at 6:35 p.m. April 22 – the day before the Run/Walk for Autism – at Bowling Green Ballpark.
“We are so excited. This game is going to be specifically tailored to families of individuals with autism who typically are not able to enjoy going to a live game,” Reynolds said. “There won’t be loud music. There won’t be bright lights. We’ll also have noise blocking head phones available.”
Reynolds said there will be fireworks at the end of the game, but announcements will be made well in advance to allow ample time for those who wish to leave.
The Hot Rods are scheduled to play the Rome Braves that evening.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.