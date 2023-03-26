Sales pro Webb still selling Bowling Green

Entrepreneur and former Bowling Green Mayor Johnny Webb continues to promote his adopted hometown through the “BeautifI-65” project he started as an outgrowth of the Operation PRIDE organization that began 30 years ago.

Sales – whether it’s greeting cards, used cars or school supplies – has been Johnny Webb’s stock-in-trade for more than half a century.

