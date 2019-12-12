Santa’s Lookout, a Christmas-themed event from the owners of Skeleton’s Lair, has returned for its second year of spreading holiday cheer.
“Last year was a drive-thru only, and this year we’ve expanded,” said Amy Burge, co-owner of Santa’s Lookout.
This year’s event features two parts. The first is a drive-thru lights show.
“You drive through in your car and can see animated light displays, scenes with costume characters and then at the end of that you have the option to park your car and come inside,” Burge said.
New this year is the Holiday Pavilion. It includes activities for all ages, including pictures with characters such as the Grinch, Christmas movies, a visit from Santa Claus on select weekends, a holiday cookie decorating section and more. If weather permits, there will also be a fire pit outside to make s’mores and hot dogs.
Burge hopes Santa’s Lookout attracts people to have a good time and get into the holiday spirit with family and friends.
“It’s really more about being with our family and friends. It’s really an environment where people can be together and make memories,” Burge said.
While this event is still largely a light show, Burge emphasizes that it’s more than just that this year.
“I tell people if you enjoy holiday lights, you’ll certainly get your fill here, but it’s so much more. It’s interactive. It’s hands-on,” Burge said.
“We’re trying to do things differently than other light shows in America,” she said. “We know what sets us apart.”
Also new this year is a live reindeer experience.
Visitors can stop at Rudy’s Reindeer Barn to meet live reindeer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 28. Viewers will have the opportunity to see reindeer during the regular event or attend one of the photo sessions held on select weekends throughout the month to take photos with the reindeer and learn more about them.
“They’re really amazing animals and there is a lot of education that goes with it,” Burge said.
Tickets for Santa’s Lookout are $25 per vehicle and includes both the drive-thru and Holiday Pavilion visit. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate (cash only). Santa’s Lookout is at 48 Locketts Dream in Scottsville.
More details are available online at santaslookout.com, but Burge recommends calling before a visit in case of a weather-related closure.
