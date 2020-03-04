Service One Credit Union announced the promotion of five employees.
Paul Buhrmester has been promoted to branch manager of the U.S. 31-W By-Pass location. He joined Service One in 2007 as a marketing intern and has since served in different capacities, including training coordinator, head teller and branch operations specialist.
Angela Crabtree has been promoted to senior branch manager. She is based at the SOCU location on the Western Kentucky University campus. She has been with the credit union since 2007 and started her career as a teller. Crabtree has served as head teller and branch manager.
Melanie Hatfield has been promoted to director of human resources. She joined SOCU in 2013. She has degrees from the University of Louisville and WKU and 10 years of experience in human resources.
Amy Goodson has been promoted to assistant vice president for people and culture. Goodson joined SOCU in 2019 as director of learning and development. She has 13 years of human resources, associate education and training facilitator experience. She is a graduate of the University of Louisville.
Jason Ross has been promoted to senior branch manager and is based at SOCU's Campbell Lane location. Ross joined the credit union as a branch manager in 2018. He has more than 17 years of consumer and business retail banking and lending experience. He is a WKU graduate.
