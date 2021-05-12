Service One Credit Union announced the following promotions:
- Paul Buhrmester to branch manager of the Campbell Lane location. Buhrmester has been with Service One for 14 years and has held positions in marketing, training and member service.
- C.J. Bush to assistant vice president for loan operations. He joined SOCU in 2014. Bush will lead the loan operations team responsible for consumer, commercial and mortgage loan processing.
- Susan Carder to branch manager of the U.S. 31-W By-Pass location. She started at SOCU in 2014 as a savings officer and has since held positions in member information, member service and branch operations.
- David Groce to senior branch manager. He started with SOCU in 2019 and has more than 18 years of banking and management experience in Hardin, Monroe, Hart, Warren and Barren counties.
- Amy Holthaus to a senior member service specialist at the Campbell Lane location. Holthaus was hired last year as a member service and solutions specialist.
- Elisabeth Lindsey to manager of the Member Solutions Center. She started at SOCU in 2019 as a member solutions specialist. She has more than 10 years of banking and customer service experience.
- Jason Ross to assistant vice president of sales and lending. He has been with SOCU for two years and has almost 20 years of sales, lending, and management experience.
- Shelly Smith to assistant vice president of compliance and risk. She has more than 25 years of experience in banking, with 20 of those at SOCU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.