Service One Credit Union earned the BankSafe Seal from the American Association of Retired Persons for its use of the AARP's BankSafe platform to train its staff to recognize, prevent and report suspected financial exploitation.
“We are committed to stopping scammers and fraudsters who would take advantage of our members,” said Rebecca Stone, president and chief executive of Service One. “So often these fraudulent schemes target older adults, and our intervention can help protect them from financial exploitation."
Jilenne Gunther, national director of AARP’s BankSafe initiative, said that in 2020 individuals trained on AARP’s BankSafe financial-exploitation-prevention training platform stopped more than $19 million from being stolen from the accounts of older adults.
Commented