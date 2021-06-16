Allie R. Sharp has been named president of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky.
She comes to JA from the Western Kentucky University Alumni Association, where she was coordinator of student and young alumni engagement.
As president of the local JA office, Sharp will oversee a staff of two who manage the organization’s work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy programs that currently reach more than 12,000 K-12 students in the Bowling Green area.
Sharp is a Nashville native who moved to Bowling Green in 2009. She is active within the Bowling Green and WKU communities, serving on many advisory boards and committees, including being a Junior Achievement volunteer teacher.
Sharp holds bachelor's and master's degrees from WKU and is currently a doctoral candidate in educational leadership, expecting to be finished in 2022.