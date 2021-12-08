Shirley promoted to Houchens president

Houchens Industries Chairman and CEO Dion Houchins announced the promotion of Brandon Shirley to president of the employee-owned company.
Before joining Houchens Industries in July 2020, Shirley was audit partner for the BKD, LLP accounting firm.
Shirley is a certified public accountant with more than 17 years of experience working with private companies, including many with employee stock ownership programs.
Shirley is currently a director-elect with the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Working for an ESOP company is very gratifying,” Shirley said. “The ESOP makes a real difference in the communities where we operate our businesses, and the retirement benefit our employee owners earn makes a meaningful difference for their families.”
Houchens is one of the largest and most diversified 100% ESOP companies in the country.
It owns more than 25 companies in various industries, including retail, manufacturing, construction and insurance.
Houchens and its affiliates generate annual revenue of more than $3 billion.