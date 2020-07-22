Signature Healthcare of Bowling Green received a 100 percent deficiency-free survey this month following a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services infection control inspection of the facility.
The survey results show all services provided at the facility are at the highest level required. The CMS state surveys include interviews, observation and the review of records and policies.
Signature Healthcare's Bowling Green facility also announced that it has completed facilitywide testing and found that all of its more than 300 residents and staff are coronavirus-free.
Signature Healthcare of Bowling Green is not listed on the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website as ever having any positive COVID-19 cases.
