Bowling Green's Jordan Young has been an artist without a canvas for the past four months. That is about to change.
Young, a singer-songwriter, will be part of the resurrection of live music in Bowling Green as he performs at Tidball's downtown bar and music venue Friday evening.
The "reopening party" at Tidball's just off Chestnut Street will end a four-month hiatus for live music brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
With Gov. Andy Beshear's "Healthy at Work" plan allowing bars to reopen June 29, Tidball's co-owner Brian Jarvis has organized a modified four-act concert that will be held outdoors.
In a city that has a rich musical tradition, the event scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. is welcomed by artists like Young.
"I'll just be glad to be able to see people play music again," said Young. "I kinda fell in love with going to live concerts as a teenager. I cut my teeth on going to that bar (Tidball's). That was the place to go."
Jarvis hopes Tidball's will again be the place to go, although Friday's concert will bear little resemblance to those of pre-coronavirus days.
Jarvis has lined up solo acts Young and Jamie Resch along with groups Daddy Sisters and Ghost Ranch in what will be a scaled-down version of the typical Tidball's live music event.
"It will all be outdoors, because that's safer," Jarvis said. "We had a fence installed and pretty much moved the bar outside.
"If this was a regular show, we'd have 350 to 400 people there. We're only going to allow 125 on the entire premises and kinda see how it goes. We don't want to see anybody get sick."
Jarvis, who worked with Bowling Green's Yellowberri video production company to live-stream musical performances during the pandemic, said everyone coming to Friday's event will have their temperature checked as a screening.
The interior of Tidball's will be open, but Jarvis said only 70 people will be allowed inside and seating arrangements will be set up for social distancing.
"We'll have six sanitizer stations, and we strongly suggest wearing a mask," Jarvis said. "We'll have some masks available for people who need them."
Tidball's has been the site of much larger shows, but perhaps none have made Jarvis more nervous.
"It has been pretty stressful," he said. "I don't know exactly what to expect. The main thing is safety."
That's a natural concern at a time when cases of the COVID-19 disease are hitting record numbers in many states where public venues were opened earlier than in Kentucky.
Young, though, believes the precautions put in place by Tidball's should make the return of live music as safe as possible.
"Living in the COVID world, I think everyone will be more cautious," Young said. "Tidball's has taken steps to make it safe and enjoyable."
Barring a rainout, Young expects a good number of music-starved patrons to come out.
"I think there will be a good amount of people there," he said. "I'm just excited about having live music again. I hope we can continue this and get back to as close to normal as we can."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.