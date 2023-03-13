Sills named mortgage loan originator at First Financial Ann Marie Dotson Ann Marie Dotson Author email Mar 13, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jay Sills of Bowling Green has been named mortgage loan originator at First Financial Bank.Jay has more than 20 years of experience in mortgage lending, with an extensive background in sales and management. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Bellarmine University in business administration, minoring in economics. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance The Economy Social Science University Ann Marie Dotson Editorial Assistant Author email Follow Ann Marie Dotson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRestaurant inspectionsGrisly details emerge in Warren murder, arson case'Natural talents:' Arcadia Senior Living residents go TikTok viralStansbury steps down as Hilltoppers' coachBrooke Bryant (Vincent)Parks worker's quick use of AED device saves lifeWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsCoaching search on for WKU after Stansbury's departureBG man arrested, linked to two overdosesHistoric College Street bridge receiving $2 million for rehab Images Videos State News Medical marijuana proposal gains momentum in Kentucky Kentucky passes cancer testing mandate for insurers Felton Spencer, ex-Louisville star and NBA veteran, dies Indiana man dies after being shot by Jeffersonville police Louisville police instructor on leave after recruit shot National News US no longer seeking death for man convicted in Sjodin case No Harvey Weinstein retrial on rape, sex assault charges Case dropped against couple after gun pulled on Black family Ohio Supreme Court to review block of near-ban on abortion House collapses into ocean on North Carolina's Outer Banks POLITICAL NEWS Medical marijuana proposal gains momentum in Kentucky EPA to limit toxic 'forever chemicals' in drinking water Saudi Arabia places order for up to 121 planes from Boeing $2.5B in grants for EV chargers aim at underserved US areas Attack lines broaden beyond abortion in Wisconsin court race Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Gary Force Paint and Body 311 Vanderbilt DR, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)796-3000 Website Pathways Senior Care Advisors 624 E Main Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)901-1878 Website Steve Davis, Realtor: Crye-Leike Executive Realty 1278 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)779-7234 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView