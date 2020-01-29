Machell Simms is the new chief nursing officer at Bowling Green's TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital.
She brings more than 23 years of experience as a nurse leader to TriStar Greenview, having served most recently as assistant chief nursing officer at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Simms joined HCA Healthcare more than 15 years ago as neuroscience service line director at Brandon Regional Hospital in Brandon, Fla. She then advanced to the director of neurosciences for Northside Hospital of St. Petersburg, Fla., before relocation to Nashville as director of neurosciences at Centennial.
Simms attained her bachelor's degree in nursing from Wright State University near Dayton, Ohio, and her master's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.
