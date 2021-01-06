Wes Simpson has been named president and CEO of Glasgow’s Green Mechanical Construction Inc. Simpson most recently served as the company’s chief operating officer. He began his new duties Jan. 1.
Simpson has nearly 12 years of experience with GMCI.
“We’re confident that Wes possesses the virtues, vision and knowledge necessary to lead our company successfully into the future,” GMCI board Chairman Don Baker said in a news release. “Wes is a natural-born leader with impeccable character. He will continue to honor the core values we were founded upon.”
Simpson said: “I would like to thank Mike Wagner for his leadership example as president and CEO for the last few years. Mike has ... led our company onward and upward during some of our most flourishing years as well as through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Wagner will become executive vice president of GMCI, a position that will allow him to spend more time with his family.
Founded by Ray and Beatrice Green in 1983, Green Mechanical Construction is based in Glasgow with additional offices in Lexington. The 200-employee company builds projects in nine states, predominantly in the Southeast.
