Six Bowling Green-area nonprofit organizations received financial boosts this year from the city’s three corporate-owned Starbucks restaurants.
With money coming from the Starbucks Foundation, those three restaurants awarded grants totaling $12,000.
“This is the first year the foundation has done this much in our area,” said Maria Jones, manager of the Scottsville Road Starbucks. “In a typical year we only award one or two grants.”
Starbucks employees nominated local nonprofits for the grants.
These six were selected:
- Barren River Area Safe Space, $6,000.
- HOTEL INC, $2,000.
- Hope Harbor, $1,000.
- Habitat for Humanity, $1,000.
- Community Education of Bowling Green and Warren County, $1,000.
- Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky, $1,000.
Since 2019, the Starbucks Foundation has awarded grants to more than 2,500 organizations nationally, with total giving amounting to more than $5 million.